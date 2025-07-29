Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Detroit Tigers (62-46) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (51-56)

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and ARID

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-144) | ARI: (+122)

DET: (-144) | ARI: (+122) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)

DET: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 9-4, 3.40 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 10-6, 4.67 ERA

The probable pitchers are Casey Mize (9-4) for the Tigers and Brandon Pfaadt (10-6) for the Diamondbacks. Mize and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Mize starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-3. The Diamondbacks have a 12-9-0 ATS record in Pfaadt's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Pfaadt's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those games.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (52%)

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +122 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Tigers are +142 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -172.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Tigers-Diamondbacks contest on July 29 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (62.7%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 27-13 when favored by -144 or more this year.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 48 of 102 chances this season.

The Tigers are 50-52-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 16-20 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Arizona has a record of 9-2 (81.8%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 103 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-46-5).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 47-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 94 hits. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .415.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, 23 home runs and 46 walks, while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 116th, his on-base percentage 64th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Riley Greene has a team-high 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .512.

Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has put up a team-high OBP (.372) and slugging percentage (.416). He's batting .272.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 47th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has 95 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is batting .245 with 18 doubles, 13 triples, 21 home runs and 33 walks.

Ketel Marte has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .288.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/28/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2024: 8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/17/2024: 13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2023: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/10/2023: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/9/2023: 11-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/26/2022: 11-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/25/2022: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/24/2022: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

