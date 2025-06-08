Tigers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Sunday.

Tigers vs Cubs Game Info

Detroit Tigers (42-24) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-24)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and MARQ

Tigers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | CHC: (+118)

DET: (-138) | CHC: (+118) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tigers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 4-6, 3.72 ERA vs Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-0, 3.51 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (4-6) for the Tigers and Cade Horton (3-0) for the Cubs. When Flaherty starts, his team is 4-8-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has been victorious in 42.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-4. The Cubs have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Horton's starts. The Cubs have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Horton starts this season.

Tigers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (59.1%)

Tigers vs Cubs Moneyline

The Tigers vs Cubs moneyline has Detroit as a -138 favorite, while Chicago is a +118 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Cubs Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -176.

Tigers vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Cubs on June 8 is 8. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Tigers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 27 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 21 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 64 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 35-29-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have gone 9-11 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Chicago has a 3-6 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-24-3).

The Cubs have put together a 33-29-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (52) this season while batting .232 with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .496.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 127th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Torkelson has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379. He's batting .268 and slugging .395.

He ranks 63rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging in MLB.

Torres brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .265 with a .493 slugging percentage and 27 RBI this year.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .488 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .391, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .282 and slugging .517.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 16th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 70 hits and .563 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .278 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he is 37th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 64 hits, a team-best for the Cubs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .288 with 15 doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Tigers vs Cubs Head to Head

6/7/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/6/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/22/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/21/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/22/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

