Tigers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago Cubs.

Tigers vs Cubs Game Info

Detroit Tigers (41-23) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-23)

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and MARQ

Tigers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-108) | CHC: (-108)

DET: (-108) | CHC: (-108) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150)

DET: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-1, 4.02 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 5-3, 3.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Keider Montero (2-1) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (5-3) will get the nod for the Cubs. Montero and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Montero's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cubs are 6-5-0 against the spread when Taillon starts. The Cubs have a 1-3 record in Taillon's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (51.2%)

Tigers vs Cubs Moneyline

Detroit is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -108 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Cubs Spread

Tigers vs Cubs Over/Under

Tigers versus Cubs on June 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Tigers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Detroit has been victorious 27 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 29 of their 62 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 34-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. They've finished 9-10 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Chicago has gone 9-10 (47.4%).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 60 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-22-3).

The Cubs have put together a 32-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.3% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .486.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 136th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He's batting .264 while slugging .396.

His batting average is 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage 109th.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.504) powered by 27 extra-base hits.

Kerry Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (57) this season while batting .273 with 22 extra-base hits.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .283 and slugging .522.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 67 hits while slugging .557. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .270 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Nico Hoerner's .368 slugging percentage leads his team.

