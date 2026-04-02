Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Detroit Tigers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)
- Date: Friday, April 3, 2026
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and Cardinals.TV
Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-180) | STL: (+152)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Tigers will call on Framber Valdez versus the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy. Valdez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Valdez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. McGreevy has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals covered. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one McGreevy start this season -- they won.
Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (64.6%)
Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -180 favorite at home.
Tigers vs Cardinals Spread
- The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Tigers are +114 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -137.
Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Tigers-Cardinals on April 3, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
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Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Tigers have split the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.
- These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -180 moneyline set for this game.
- The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in three of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Tigers are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.
- The Cardinals have compiled a 4-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- St. Louis has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.
- The Cardinals have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-3-0).
- The Cardinals have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has eight hits and an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .364 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a triple, three walks and three RBIs.
- Colt Keith leads Detroit with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .545. He's batting .364 with an on-base percentage of .417.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Keith has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with four doubles, two walks and two RBIs.
- Dillon Dingler has collected five base hits, an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .563 this season.
- Dingler takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.
- Riley Greene has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.
- Greene has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson a has .370 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals. He's batting .273 while slugging .455.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 67th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.
- JJ Wetherholt's .400 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- He is 64th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Jordan Walker has five hits, a team-best for the Cardinals.
- Nolan Gorman is batting .238 with two home runs and a walk.
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