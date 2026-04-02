Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Detroit Tigers take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (2-4) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-2)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Cardinals.TV

Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-180) | STL: (+152)

DET: (-180) | STL: (+152) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Tigers will call on Framber Valdez versus the Cardinals and Michael McGreevy. Valdez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Valdez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. McGreevy has started just one game with a set spread, which the Cardinals covered. The Cardinals were the moneyline underdog for one McGreevy start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (64.6%)

Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -180 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Cardinals Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Cardinals. The Tigers are +114 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -137.

Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Tigers-Cardinals on April 3, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers have split the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -180 moneyline set for this game.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in three of their six games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 2-4-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have compiled a 4-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

St. Louis has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total three times (3-3-0).

The Cardinals have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has eight hits and an OBP of .440 to go with a slugging percentage of .545. All three of those stats are best among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .364 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a triple, three walks and three RBIs.

Colt Keith leads Detroit with eight hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .545. He's batting .364 with an on-base percentage of .417.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Keith has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with four doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has collected five base hits, an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .563 this season.

Dingler takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Riley Greene has no home runs, but four RBI and a batting average of .200 this season.

Greene has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson a has .370 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals. He's batting .273 while slugging .455.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 67th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt's .400 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 64th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jordan Walker has five hits, a team-best for the Cardinals.

Nolan Gorman is batting .238 with two home runs and a walk.

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