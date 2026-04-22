Tigers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Brewers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (12-12) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-9)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Brewers.TV

Tigers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-225) | MIL: (+188)

DET: (-225) | MIL: (+188) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | MIL: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | MIL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Tigers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.08 ERA vs Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-1, 6.88 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound, while Brandon Sproat (0-1) will get the nod for the Brewers. Skubal's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. Sproat has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers covered in both chances. The Brewers have not been a moneyline underdog when Sproat starts this season.

Tigers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.2%)

Tigers vs Brewers Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +188 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Detroit is +114 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Brewers contest on April 23, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

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Tigers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -225 moneyline set for this game.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 24 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 12-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.

Milwaukee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +188 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-9-0).

The Brewers have put together a 14-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .410, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .494. He's batting .322 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is ninth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (19) this season while batting .264 with nine extra-base hits. He's slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Riley Greene has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.378/.386.

Greene has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .308 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres is batting .244 with a .371 OBP and seven RBI for Detroit this season.

Torres has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with four walks and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a slugging percentage of .560 and has 23 hits, both team-best marks for the Brewers. He's batting .307 and with an on-base percentage of .430.

Including all qualified players, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 14th in slugging.

Turang heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

William Contreras is slugging .449 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is currently 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake Bauers has two doubles, five home runs and seven walks while batting .236.

Gary Sanchez has a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .234.

Tigers vs Brewers Head to Head

4/21/2026: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/15/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/24/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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