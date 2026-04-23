MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 23
Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
- Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances