Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 23

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks