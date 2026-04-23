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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 23

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

  • Walker Buehler (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -186, Under +138) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

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