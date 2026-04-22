Suns vs. Thunder: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 Points

Jalen Williams Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds

Phoenix Suns +17.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Thunder vs Suns Props, Best Bets and Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the Phoenix Suns by 35 in Game 1 despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shooting 5-of-18 from the field. The reigning league MVP went 15-of-17 at the free-throw line and still finished with 25 points, seven assists, two blocks, and four rebounds while resting for the entire fourth quarter. Jalen Williams posted 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Chet Holmgren added 16 points and seven boards across 25 minutes.

This is the most complete team in basketball, and they are playing at their best at home in the playoffs.

Our SGP for this game is built around SGA having a bounce-back shooting performance now that the rust from his first playoff game has cleared, and Oklahoma City's overall team scoring ceiling in a game where they again figure to lead comfortably.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Points Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over Apr 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, SGA shot 5-of-18 from the field in Game 1 and still scored 25 points. That poor level of shooting efficiency from the reigning MVP — a player who averaged 31.1 points per game this regular season on elite efficiency — is unsustainable. He will not shoot that poorly again from the floor, and the underlying free-throw volume that saved his Game 1 numbers (15-of-17) demonstrates that Phoenix has no credible option to contain him.

The historical data is overwhelming. SGA hit the 30-point mark in the majority of high-leverage playoff games last postseason, averaging 31.4 points in the Western Conference Finals alone. He has scored at least 30 points in more than 50% of his playoff appearances across his career.

Against Phoenix specifically, he went for 25 in Game 1 while shooting nearly 28% from the field — if he shoots anywhere near his season average of 52% efficiency, his raw scoring total can leap dramatically.

Jalen Williams - Pts + Reb Jalen Williams Over Apr 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Williams posted 22 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in Game 1 while playing just 29 minutes before the game's outcome was no longer in question. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-5 from three, at nearly 60% efficiency in a dominant showing that reminded the league he is fully healthy after missing 16 games this season with a right hamstring strain.

The combined points-plus-rebounds line of 23.5 is comfortably below his Game 1 total of 29 PR. Williams averaged roughly 22 combined points and rebounds per game during the stretches of the season where he played without injury limitation.

Against a Phoenix defense that allowed the fourth-most points per game to power forwards this season, this line is achievable.

The one risk that most worries me: if OKC blows this game open by halftime again, Williams may play fewer than 30 minutes. But he just showed he can be efficient and clear this line on that kind of minutes load.

Spread Betting Phoenix Suns Apr 23 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

At first glance, it may seem like Phoenix covering doesn't correlate well with the first two legs, but that's not the case. If the Suns can keep it competitive, it should lead to SGA and JW seeing their full minutes, giving them ample chances to hit those first two legs.

Admittedly, there weren't any positives for the Suns in Game 1 as they looked completely overmatched. It was very reminiscent of what OKC did to the Memphis Grizzlies in last year's first-round series opener, when the Thunder won by 51. Game 2 was a lot tighter as OKC won by just 19.

Phoenix probably doesn't have it in them to make this a competitive series, but after an embarrassing Game 1 loss, Booker, Brooks and company should be extra motivated to not get shellacked again. With this spread, Phoenix doesn't even need to keep it all that close to cover. I think they can keep it within 17.

SGP Odds at Publication: +502

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

