Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 23

Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Ramon Laureano (Padres): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Nick Castellanos (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+410 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Luis Campusano (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Kyle Karros (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks