MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 23
Will Shohei Ohtani or Max Muncy hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 23, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 22 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Luis Campusano (Padres): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Kyle Karros (Rockies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 23 games (has homered in 39.1% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 23 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Everson Pereira (White Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jorge Barrosa (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Derek Hill (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Tanner Murray (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games