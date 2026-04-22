Magic vs. Pistons: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

Cade Cunningham Over 28.5 Points

Jalen Duren Over 17.5 Points

Detroit Pistons -8.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Pistons vs Magic Props and Betting Picks

Game 1 was one of the most stunning upsets of the opening round. The No. 8 seed Orlando Magic never trailed against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, dominated every statistical category including paint points (54-34), total rebounds (45-39), and assists (26-19), and sent fans filing out of Little Caesars Arena three minutes before the final buzzer. Detroit was flat, rusty, and outworked by a Magic team that played its best basketball of the season.

Now the Pistons are at a crossroads. They are 11-for-11 in losing consecutive home playoff games — the longest home postseason losing streak in NBA history — and have a chance to snap it Wednesday and will surely be incredibly motivated to avoid an 0-2 hole. Our SGP is built around the individual performances that drive Detroit's response.

Leg 1 — Cade Cunningham Over 28.5 Points

Cade Cunningham - Points Cade Cunningham Over Apr 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cade Cunningham scored 39 points in Game 1 — a playoff career-high — while converting 13-of-27 from the field, 10-of-11 at the free-throw line, and three triples on eight attempts. The extraordinary part of that performance was that he did it in a loss, on a night when no teammate scored more than 17 points, and while playing 40 minutes in a game.

In Game 2, Cunningham's role as the singular offensive engine likely intensifies further. Orlando's defense may again be designed to bottle up Jalen Duren — who finished with just eight points and seven rebounds in Game 1 before Coach Mosley confirmed the game plan was to "pack the paint" and crowd him physically — which means Cunningham should continue operating with massive usage and a clear mandate to attack downhill.

Cunningham averaged 23.9 points per game this season. Against Orlando specifically, he scored 29, 30, and 39 points in his three regular-season matchups — averaging 32.7 against them this season. He is simply better against Orlando than any other team on his schedule.

His free-throw rate can be a key. Cunningham draws fouls at an elite rate and converts 84.6% from the line over his career. Orlando fouls physically in the paint, and Cunningham usually draws contact on his drives. Before his March lung injury forced rest, Cunningham was averaging 10-plus assists in 10 of 13 games in a stretch where he was the most complete offensive player in the East. With Duren neutralized and teammates shooting poorly, his scoring line can climb to absorb the slack. The 28.5 line is below his Game 1 total by more than 10 points, and his regular-season average against Orlando is near 33.

Leg 2 — Jalen Duren Over 17.5 Points

Jalen Duren - Points Jalen Duren Over Apr 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the high-reward leg of the parlay and the one with the most compelling reasoning. Jalen Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this regular season — his most productive year to date — and the All-Star center was held to just eight points and seven boards in a 33-minute Game 1 showing that about every analyst covering the series has called a massive outlier.

When he scored fewer than 10 points in six games during the regular season, he averaged 18.6 points and 11.8 rebounds in the immediate bounce-back games. That recovery pattern is deep and consistent.

Detroit's coaching staff has had three days to re-design their offensive sets around getting Duren involved more cleanly. Game 1 showed that Orlando was running hard double teams toward him in the post and crowding his rolling lanes in the pick-and-roll, which forced Cunningham to navigate without his primary big as a release valve. Those adjustments will be countered, and I'm expecting a much better showing from Duren as the Pistons do everything they can to get the W.

Spread Betting Detroit Pistons Apr 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The anchor leg correlates directly with both individual prop performances. If Cunningham scores 29-plus and Duren scores close to his season average, Detroit can win this one with authority.

The Pistons were 60-22 this season and 31-9 at home — their regular-season identity is built on controlling their building. They went 17-5 SU and 13-9 ATS following losses this season, a 60% cover rate in bounce-back situations.

Orlando's three-point shooting — just 29% in Game 1 — will not stay that cold in back-to-back playoff games, but even if the Magic shoot better from distance, Detroit's offensive explosion when both Cunningham and Duren are on can compensate.

SGP Odds at Publication: +539

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

