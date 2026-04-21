Tigers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Tigers vs Brewers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (12-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Brewers.TV

Tigers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

DET: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | MIL: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | MIL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 1-1, 3.31 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 1-1, 3.07 ERA

The probable pitchers are Keider Montero (1-1) for the Tigers and Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Brewers. Montero's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montero's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Harrison starts, the Brewers are 1-2-0 against the spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Harrison start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.7%)

Tigers vs Brewers Moneyline

Detroit is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -102 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Brewers are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Brewers Over/Under

Tigers versus Brewers, on April 21, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Tigers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 23 opportunities.

The Tigers are 12-11-0 against the spread in their 23 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-4).

Milwaukee is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

In the 21 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).

The Brewers have a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .898, fueled by an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .488. He has a .317 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

McGonigle has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 19 hits. He is batting .284 this season and has nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .567 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Riley Greene is batting .263 with a .388 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Greene enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, five walks and four RBIs.

Gleyber Torres is batting .238 with a .356 OBP and seven RBI for Detroit this season.

Torres has safely hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, four walks and three RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has accumulated a slugging percentage of .571 and has 21 hits, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .300 and with an on-base percentage of .437.

He ranks 25th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

William Contreras paces his team with a .452 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is 37th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jake Bauers has a double, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .224.

Gary Sanchez is hitting .238 with a double, five home runs and 13 walks.

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