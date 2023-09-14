Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 7:30 PM

The Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (67-79) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-79)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-122) | LAA: (+104)

DET: (-122) | LAA: (+104) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164)

DET: -1.5 (+136) | LAA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 5-3, 3.47 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 7-6, 4.34 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (5-3, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Canning (7-6, 4.34 ERA). Skubal's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). The Angels have gone 10-9-0 against the spread when Canning starts. The Angels have a 6-6 record in Canning's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.7%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Angels are -164 to cover, and the Tigers are +136.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Angels on September 15 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Detroit has been victorious 12 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 145 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 74-71-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 74 total times this season. They've finished 31-43 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 27-38 record (winning 41.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 76 times this season for a 76-66-4 record against the over/under.

The Angels have collected a 67-79-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 129 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .452. He's batting .237 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 117th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .290 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .336 this season while batting .270 with 36 walks and 53 runs scored.

Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has an on-base percentage of .412, a slugging percentage of .654, and has 151 hits, all club-highs for the Angels (while batting .304).

He ranks ninth in batting average, third in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Brandon Drury has 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 80th, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Mike Moustakas is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 23 walks.

Tigers vs. Angels Head to Head

7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2022: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/21/2022: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/19/2022: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/5/2022: 10-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/6/2022: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

