Royals vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Royals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-3)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | KC: (+100)

MIL: (-118) | KC: (+100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

MIL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 0-0, 21.00 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Sproat versus the Royals and Seth Lugo (1-0). Sproat helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sproat's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Lugo has started just one game with a set spread, which the Royals covered. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lugo start this season -- they won.

Brewers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51%)

Brewers vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Brewers vs. Royals reveal Milwaukee as the favorite (-118) and Kansas City as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Brewers vs Royals Spread

The Brewers are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -178 to cover.

Brewers vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Royals on April 4, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in five of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Milwaukee has won five of six games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in four of their six opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 5-1-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Royals have won two of the four games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Kansas City has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The Royals have played in six games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-5-0).

The Royals have collected a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee with nine hits and an OBP of .500, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .727. He's batting .409.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 12th in slugging.

Turang has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last six outings he is hitting .409 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .381 with a home run and two walks, while slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .435.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 12th, his on-base percentage 20th, and his slugging percentage 44th.

Jake Bauers is batting .273 with a .545 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

William Contreras is batting .217 with a .333 OBP and five RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Kyle Isbel has accumulated a slugging percentage of .833, a team-best for the Royals. He's batting .500 with an on-base percentage of .500.

Isbel heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .440 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .368.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jonathan India has a home run and a walk while hitting .158.

Isaac Collins paces his team with three hits.

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