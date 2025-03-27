Thursday's Men's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets
The 2025 D1 Men's College Basketball Tournament is down to 16 contenders.
This round features eight games across Thursday and Friday.
Find out when Thursday's four games start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.
Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets
BYU (6) vs. Alabama (2)
- Start Time: 7:09 p.m. Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for BYU vs. Alabama
Maryland (4) vs. Florida (1)
- Start Time: 7:39 p.m. Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS/truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Maryland vs. Florida
Arizona (4) vs. Duke (1)
- Start Time: 9:39 p.m. Eastern
- TV Channel: CBS
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arizona vs. Duke
Arkansas (10) vs. Texas Tech (3)
- Start Time: 10:09 p.m. Eastern
- TV Channel: TBS/truTV
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.
