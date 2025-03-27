FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Thursday's Men's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Thursday's Men's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

The 2025 D1 Men's College Basketball Tournament is down to 16 contenders.

This round features eight games across Thursday and Friday.

Find out when Thursday's four games start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

BYU (6) vs. Alabama (2)

  • Start Time: 7:09 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

BYU
@
Alabama
Mar 27 11:09pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for BYU vs. Alabama

Maryland (4) vs. Florida (1)

  • Start Time: 7:39 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Maryland
@
Florida
Mar 27 11:39pm UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Maryland vs. Florida

Arizona (4) vs. Duke (1)

  • Start Time: 9:39 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: CBS

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Arizona
@
Duke
Mar 28 1:39am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arizona vs. Duke

Arkansas (10) vs. Texas Tech (3)

  • Start Time: 10:09 p.m. Eastern
  • TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Arkansas
@
Texas Tech
Mar 28 2:09am UTC

Odds/lines subject to change

2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

FanDuel now lets you parlay picks across multiple rounds! Think your team will take their region? You can stack that with your picks for every round—all in one bet. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

