Thursday's Men's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

The 2025 D1 Men's College Basketball Tournament is down to 16 contenders.

This round features eight games across Thursday and Friday.

Find out when Thursday's four games start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

BYU (6) vs. Alabama (2)

Start Time: 7:09 p.m. Eastern

7:09 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: CBS

BYU @ Alabama Mar 27 11:09pm UTC

Maryland (4) vs. Florida (1)

Start Time: 7:39 p.m. Eastern

7:39 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Maryland @ Florida Mar 27 11:39pm UTC

Arizona (4) vs. Duke (1)

Start Time: 9:39 p.m. Eastern

9:39 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Arizona @ Duke Mar 28 1:39am UTC

Arkansas (10) vs. Texas Tech (3)

Start Time: 10:09 p.m. Eastern

10:09 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Arkansas @ Texas Tech Mar 28 2:09am UTC

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.