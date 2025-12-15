Lightning vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Lightning vs Panthers Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-3) vs. Florida Panthers (16-13-2)

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: NHL Network

Lightning vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-146) Panthers (+122) 5.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (57%)

Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +164 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -205.

Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under

Lightning versus Panthers on Dec. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.

Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Panthers reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-146) and Florida as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!