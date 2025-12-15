NHL
Lightning vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Lightning vs Panthers Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-3) vs. Florida Panthers (16-13-2)
- Date: Monday, December 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: NHL Network
Lightning vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-146)
|Panthers (+122)
|5.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (57%)
Lightning vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals. The Lightning are +164 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -205.
Lightning vs Panthers Over/Under
- Lightning versus Panthers on Dec. 15 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.
Lightning vs Panthers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Lightning vs. Panthers reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-146) and Florida as the underdog (+122) on the road.