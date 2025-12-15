NHL
Stars vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kings Game Info
- Dallas Stars (21-7-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-9)
- Date: Monday, December 15, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-150)
|Kings (+125)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (59.1%)
Stars vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Kings are -210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +168.
Stars vs Kings Over/Under
- Stars versus Kings, on Dec. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Stars vs Kings Moneyline
- Dallas is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +125 underdog on the road.