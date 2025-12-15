FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL odds

Stars vs Kings Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (21-7-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-9)
  • Date: Monday, December 15, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kings Odds

NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-150)Kings (+125)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (59.1%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Kings are -210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +168.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

  • Stars versus Kings, on Dec. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +125 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

