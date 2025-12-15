Stars vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings.

Stars vs Kings Game Info

Dallas Stars (21-7-5) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-9)

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-150) Kings (+125) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (59.1%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Stars. The Kings are -210 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +168.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

Stars versus Kings, on Dec. 15, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

Dallas is a -150 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +125 underdog on the road.

