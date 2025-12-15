Rangers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

The New York Rangers versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Rangers vs Ducks Game Info

New York Rangers (16-13-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-12-1)

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-130) Ducks (+108) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.5%)

Rangers vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -225 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +180.

Rangers vs Ducks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Ducks on Dec. 15, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Rangers vs Ducks Moneyline

New York is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +108 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!