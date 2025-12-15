NHL
Rangers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15
The New York Rangers versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Monday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Rangers vs Ducks Game Info
- New York Rangers (16-13-4) vs. Anaheim Ducks (19-12-1)
- Date: Monday, December 15, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-130)
|Ducks (+108)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (61.5%)
Rangers vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -225 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +180.
Rangers vs Ducks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Rangers-Ducks on Dec. 15, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Rangers vs Ducks Moneyline
- New York is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +108 underdog on the road.