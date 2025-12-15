Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Adam Thielen will take on the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Miami Dolphins (202.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is Thielen a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Adam Thielen Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 1.5

1.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 1.9

1.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.90

9.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

Thielen is currently the 150th-ranked fantasy player at his position (412th overall), tallying 9.3 total fantasy points (0.9 per game).

In his last three games, Thielen has tallied four receiving yards and zero touchdowns on one catch (one target). In terms of fantasy points, he has 0.4 (0.4 per game) during that stretch.

Thielen has accumulated 0.4 total fantasy points (0.4 per game) in his last five games, reeling in one ball (on one target) for four yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Thielen's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Atlanta Falcons, when he posted 2.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Miami has given up two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown catch by 19 players this season.

Miami has given up two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this season.

The Dolphins have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

