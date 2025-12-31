Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: KUNP and FDSOK

A pair of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second, 32.2 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5) host Deni Avdija (15th, 25.6 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (14-19) on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP and FDSOK. The Thunder are heavy favorites, by 15.5 points. The point total is 234.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15.5 234.5 -1149 +730

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (84.8%)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have played 33 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 19 times in 33 opportunities (57.6%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 18 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 15 opportunities on the road.

At home, the Thunder go over the total 55.6% of the time (10 of 18 games). They've hit the over in 53.3% of road games (eight of 15 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Portland has a better winning percentage at home (.562, 9-7-0 record) than away (.471, 8-9-0).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under 56.2% of the time at home (nine of 16), and 58.8% of the time away (10 of 17).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.2 points, 6.4 assists and 4.8 boards.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 boards.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Avdija is averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers are getting 22.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 10.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Donovan Clingan.

The Trail Blazers receive 12.7 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.1 boards and 2.7 assists.

Kris Murray's numbers on the season are 5.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 46% of his shots from the floor.

