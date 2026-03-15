South Florida vs Wichita State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament Championship

The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (24-8, 15-3 AAC) and the No. 2 Wichita State Shockers (22-10, 13-5 AAC) will face off to decide the AAC champion on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

South Florida vs. Wichita State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026 Game time: 3:15 p.m. ET

3:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Before placing a wager on Sunday's South Florida-Wichita State spread (South Florida -5.5) or total (150.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

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South Florida vs. Wichita State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

South Florida has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Wichita State has compiled a 20-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, South Florida (10-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Wichita State (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

Against the spread, the Bulls have fared worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

The Shockers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (12-4-0). Away, it is .636 (7-4-0).

South Florida has covered the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

Wichita State is 12-6-0 against the spread in AAC action this season.

South Florida vs. Wichita State: Moneyline Betting Stats

South Florida has won in 21, or 80.8%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Bulls have been victorious 19 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -220 or shorter on the moneyline.

Wichita State has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-6).

The Shockers are 1-3 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

South Florida has an implied victory probability of 68.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

South Florida vs. Wichita State Head-to-Head Comparison

South Florida outscores opponents by 12.1 points per game (scoring 88.3 per game to rank eighth in college basketball while giving up 76.2 per outing to rank 241st in college basketball) and has a +388 scoring differential overall.

Wes Enis' team-leading 16.7 points per game ranks 175th in college basketball.

Wichita State is outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game, with a +253 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.3 points per game (113th in college basketball) and allows 70.4 per contest (83rd in college basketball).

Kenyon Giles' 19.7 points per game paces Wichita State and ranks 41st in college basketball.

The 37.8 rebounds per game the Bulls average rank fifth in the country, and are 5.3 more than the 32.5 their opponents pull down per outing.

Izaiyah Nelson is 16th in college basketball action with 9.7 rebounds per game to lead the Bulls.

The 37.6 rebounds per game the Shockers accumulate rank sixth in the nation, 8.5 more than the 29.1 their opponents record.

Will Berg leads the Shockers with 8.4 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball).

South Florida ranks 74th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 88.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Shockers' 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 157th in college basketball, and the 88.7 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

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