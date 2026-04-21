Thunder vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 22

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ESPN

The Phoenix Suns are heavy 17.5-point underdogs for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Wednesday, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Thunder are on top 1-0 in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 214.5 points.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -17.5 214.5 -2222 +1100

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (76.3%)

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Thunder have compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 47-33-2 this year.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

Suns games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in road games (20-19-1) than it has in home games (19-23-0).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 22 of 42 home matchups (52.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 23 of 40 games (57.5%).

This season, Phoenix is 23-17-1 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 24-16-1 ATS (.585).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 36.6% of the time at home (15 of 41), and 53.7% of the time away (22 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 4.3 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 55.7% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Ajay Mitchell averages 13.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Collin Gillespie gets the Suns 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns get 9.8 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Suns get 20.2 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 8 boards and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 64.4% of his shots from the field.

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