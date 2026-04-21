Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (13-9) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and CHSN

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

ARI: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154)

ARI: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 3.38 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 0-2, 4.43 ERA

The probable pitchers are Merrill Kelly (1-0) for the Diamondbacks and Sean Burke (0-2) for the White Sox. Kelly helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Kelly's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. In each of Burke's three starts that had a set spread, the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for three Burke starts this season -- they lost every game.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (64.1%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs White Sox moneyline has Arizona as a -146 favorite, while Chicago is a +124 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-154 to cover), and Arizona is +128 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Diamondbacks-White Sox on April 21 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been listed as the favorite five times this season and have come away with a win in all of those games.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -146 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of their 22 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 17-5-0 against the spread in their 22 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 7-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Chicago is 5-9 (winning only 35.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-8-0).

The White Sox have covered 42.9% of their games this season, going 9-12-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 21 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .600. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .300 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas has an OPS of .986, fueled by an OBP of .390 and a team-best slugging percentage of .596 this season. He's batting .368.

Vargas heads into this game looking to extend his 15-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .217/.278/.386.

Geraldo Perdomo has been key for Arizona with 16 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .314.

Perdomo heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has accumulated a team-best OBP (.376), and paces the White Sox in hits (15). He's batting .208 and slugging.

He ranks 143rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Murakami hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Miguel Vargas has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .173. He's slugging .360 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 170th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Colson Montgomery has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .200.

Chase Meidroth's .355 slugging percentage paces his team.

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