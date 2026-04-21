Pistons vs. Magic NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 22

Pistons vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN

The Detroit Pistons are 9-point favorites for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Magic lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Magic Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -9 218.5 -420 +330

Pistons vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (77.1%)

Pistons vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a record of 44-35-2 against the spread this season.

The Magic have 37 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 40 times this season.

The Magic have gone over the point total 54.9% of the time this season (45 of 82 games with a set point total).

At home, Detroit sports a worse record against the spread (21-19-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-16-1).

The Pistons have hit the over on the total in 20 of 41 home games (48.8%). They've done the same in away games, going over the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).

This season, Orlando is 20-22-0 at home against the spread (.476 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-23-0 ATS (.425).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Magic's games have finished above the over/under at home (57.1%, 24 of 42) compared to on the road (52.5%, 21 of 40).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points, 5.5 boards and 9.9 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Tobias Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.2 points for the Magic, plus 8.4 boards and 5.2 assists.

The Magic are receiving 20.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.8 points, 7.4 boards and 2 assists. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the field.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

The Magic get 13.8 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.9 boards and 5.5 assists.

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