Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB squads in action on Tuesday, up against the Athletics.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (10-14) vs. Athletics (12-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-172) | OAK: (+144)

SEA: (-172) | OAK: (+144) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

SEA: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-1, 5.40 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 1-1, 6.38 ERA

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (0-1) for the Mariners and Jacob Lopez (1-1) for the Athletics. Castillo and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Castillo's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Athletics have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Lopez's starts. The Athletics have a 2-2 record in Lopez's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.7%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -172 favorite, while the Athletics are a +144 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

Mariners versus Athletics, on April 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Mariners have won three of five games when listed as at least -172 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 11 of their 24 games with a total this season.

The Mariners are 9-15-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics are 9-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, the Athletics have gone 2-3 (40%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times this season for a 12-11-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have put together a 13-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle OPS (.793) this season. He has a .279 batting average, an on-base percentage of .386, and a slugging percentage of .407.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Cole Young has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 91st in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Young has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with three walks and two RBIs.

Dominic Canzone is batting .275 with a .569 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Canzone heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Luke Raley has 21 hits, which is best among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .304 with 10 extra-base hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has accumulated a slugging percentage of .584 and has 27 hits, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 45th and he is 12th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .300.

His batting average ranks 138th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 127th, and he is 104th in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .263.

Nick Kurtz leads his team with a .420 OBP.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

4/20/2026: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2025: 11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/23/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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