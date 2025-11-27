Thunder vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

Thunder vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-1) are big, 14.5-point favorites as they look to continue a 10-game winning streak when they host the Phoenix Suns (12-7) on Friday, November 28, 2025 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on FDSOK, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 227.5 -769 +540

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (82.5%)

Thunder vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Thunder are 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 19 games, with 12 wins against the spread.

This season, nine of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total.

Suns games this year have hit the over on eight of 19 set point totals (42.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-4-0) than it has in road games (5-5-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total in four of nine home games (44.4%). They've fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in five of 10 matchups (50%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .727 (8-2-1). Away, it is .500 (4-3-1).

Suns games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (three times out of 11) than on the road (five of eight) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell averages 15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Cason Wallace averages 8.7 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gets the Suns 26 points, 4.3 boards and 6.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.2% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Mark Williams averages 12.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 65.1% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Per game, Royce O'Neale gives the Suns 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.1 boards and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.9 treys.

