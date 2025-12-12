Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

Thunder vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-1) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they try to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (17-7) on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The over/under for the matchup is 226.5.

Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 226.5 -461 +350

Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (82.6%)

Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have 11 wins against the spread in 24 games this season.

This season, 14 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 24 chances.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on 14 of 24 set point totals (58.3%).

Oklahoma City has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 13 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Thunder eclipse the total 58.3% of the time (seven of 12 games). They've hit the over in 53.8% of road games (seven of 13 contests).

This season, San Antonio is 6-3-2 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-7-1 ATS (.385).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Spurs' games have finished above the over/under at home (45.5%, five of 11) than on the road (69.2%, nine of 13).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.6 points, 6.5 assists and 4.6 boards.

Chet Holmgren averages 18.8 points, 8 boards and 1.7 assists.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 3.2 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 boards and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 2.3 steals (first in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaylin Williams averages 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 35.3% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Spurs Leaders

Devin Vassell averages 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also sinking 43% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gives the Spurs 24 points, 3.8 boards and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 57.4% of his shots from the floor.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 6.1 boards and 7.3 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the floor and 27.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Spurs are receiving 11.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Julian Champagnie.

