Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Peacock

The Western-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (59-16) are big, 13.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern-leading Detroit Pistons (54-20) on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Paycom Center. The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13.5 219.5 -719 +520

Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (56.3%)

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Thunder are 35-39-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pistons' 74 games this year, they have 39 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 39 times out of 74 chances.

Pistons games this season have hit the over on 35 of 74 set point totals (47.3%).

Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread at home (17-21-0) than it does in away games (18-18-1).

In terms of point totals, the Thunder hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 18 times in 38 opportunities this season (47.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 21 times in 37 opportunities (56.8%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (19-18-1). Away, it is .556 (20-14-1).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (18 of 38), and 47.2% of the time away (17 of 36).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (third in NBA).

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 14 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 9.4 points, 9.7 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 61.6% from the field.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Jalen Duren gets the Pistons 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Ausar Thompson averages 10 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is also sinking 51.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons are getting 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Kevin Huerter averages 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

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