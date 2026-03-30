Heat vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-33) visit the Miami Heat (39-36) after winning three straight road games. The 76ers are favored by only 2 points in the matchup, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, March 30, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2 245.5 -136 +116

Heat vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (64.7%)

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have registered a 37-35-2 record against the spread this season.

The Heat are 43-31-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 39 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total out of 75 chances.

Heat games this year have hit the over on 43 of 75 set point totals (57.3%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 38 games when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 36 games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the 76ers hit the over less often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 19 times in 38 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 20 times in 36 opportunities (55.6%).

Miami has performed better against the spread away (22-15-1) than at home (21-16-0) this season.

Heat games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (21 times out of 37) than away (22 of 38) this season.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made treys (fifth in league).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 boards.

Joel Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Dominick Barlow averages 8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20.1 points for the Heat, plus 9.9 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Heat are getting 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Heat get 11.1 points per game from Kel'el Ware, plus 9.1 boards and 0.6 assists.

The Heat receive 15.6 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 5 boards and 2.7 assists.

The Heat are receiving 22.1 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Norman Powell.

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