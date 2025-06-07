Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 8

Thunder vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: ABC

The Indiana Pacers are big 11-point underdogs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Sunday, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Pacers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Thunder vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -11 227.5 -592 +440

Thunder vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (78%)

Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 37-43-2 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 44 times this season.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 of 82 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (29-12-1) than it has in road tilts (25-14-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total 25 times in 42 opportunities this season (59.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 19 times in 40 opportunities (47.5%).

Against the spread, Indiana has been better at home (19-21-1) than on the road (18-22-1).

Pacers games have finished above the over/under 53.7% of the time both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41) this season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 1.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Per game, Pascal Siakam gets the Pacers 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Myles Turner provides the Pacers 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 2 blocks (second in league).

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin provides the Pacers 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pacers receive 9.1 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists.

