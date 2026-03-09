World Baseball Classic: Best Bets for United States vs. Mexico

The United States' third game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET as the US faces Mexico.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Baseball Classic odds, what are the best bets for today's matchup?

All World Baseball Classic odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change.

United States vs. Mexico WBC Betting Odds

Moneyline

United States: -500

Mexico: +375

Run Line

United States -3.5 (-114)

Mexico +3.5 (-106)

Total

Over 11.5 Runs (+104)

Under 12.5 Runs (-128)

United States vs. Mexico WBC Best Bets

It's been mostly smooth sailing for the US through two games. They should be in for a much stiffer test tonight against Mexico, and the betting odds reflect that. While the Americans are still heavy favorites, it's not nearly as lopsided as the lines for the Great Britain and Brazil games were.

With Mexico, the US, and Italy all 2-0 through two games, this Mexico-US clash will go a long way toward deciding who wins Pool B.

I like Mexico's chances to keep it competitive.

Like the US, Mexico's first two games have come against Brazil and Great Britain. Also like the US, Mexico has cruised, beating Brazil 16-0 and Great Britain 8-2. Those combined scores of 24-2 are actually more lopsided the the United States' combined score of 24-6 against those same two teams.

While the US is starting superstar ace Paul Skenes, Mexico has some competent MLB bats at its disposal, including Randy Arozarena, Jarren Duran, Jonathan Aranda and Alejandro Kirk. Plus, it's unlikely Skenes goes too deep into the game as the two US starters so far have gone a combined seven innings.

I have more concerns about Mexico probable starter Manny Barreda keeping the United States' bats in check. A 37-year-old who played minor-league ball from 2007 to 2021, Barreda has gobs of experience overall but was able to throw just 2.2 MLB innings in his career. However, Mexico has a solid group of relievers it can turn to, with a handful of their bullpen arms owning MLB experience.

Mexico went to the semis in 2023 and has three straight WBC wins over the Americans, including an 11-5 Mexico win in pool play last tournament. I like them to put up a fight today and cover the run line.

