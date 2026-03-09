2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/9/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

As good as the Oklahoma City Thunder are defensively, they let up a lot of three-point tries, and that pushes me toward Cameron Johnson to hit multiple threes tonight.

2+ Made Threes Cam Johnson -130

For the season, OKC is allowing the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (44.0%). They're giving up the sixth-most made triples per game to small forwards (3.0) as well as the third-most made threes per night to power forwards (2.9).

Johnson returned from injury last time out and logged 21 minutes. He might have played more minutes if not for the game being a blowout (39-point loss).

Johnson is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc this season, the second-best mark of his career. His volume is a bit down in his first campaign in Denver compared to previous seasons as he's taking just 4.4 threes per game, but his volume could get a boost tonight due to OKC giving up so many three-point attempts.

Lastly, Johnson has been a much better shooter at home this season. He's making 44.9% of his threes in the split, compared to 35.4% three-point shooting on the road.

All in all, Johnson to make at least two threes tonight is my favorite prop bet for Monday.

New York Knicks at Los Angeles

While Darius Garland netted 21 points in his most recent game, there are reasons to back the under on his points prop in his matchup with the New York Knicks.

Darius Garland - Points Under

New York has been really tough on point guards of late. Over the last seven games, the Knicks are surrendering the third-fewest points per game to PGs (19.5), and that's with Luka Doncic pouring in 35 points on New York on Sunday. On the season, the Knicks have limited point guards to the ninth-fewest points per game (24.0).

It's not just point guards who are finding it difficult against the Knicks. Across the past 15 games, New York owns the third-best overall defensive rating (107.0).

Garland has played three games since coming back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. They've been his first three games since being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Garland has been held to 12 or fewer points in two of the three games, and he's yet to play more than 26 minutes as the Clips ease him into things.

Still working his way up to his usual minutes workload and facing a stingy Knicks defense, Garland should have a hard time producing a lot of points tonight.

