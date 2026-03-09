Alabama State vs Alcorn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 10 seed Alabama State Hornets (10-21, 7-11 SWAC) will take the court in the SWAC tournament against the No. 11 seed Alcorn State Braves (8-22, 7-11 SWAC), Monday at 2 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama State win (71.6%)

Before you bet on Monday's Alabama State-Alcorn State spread (Alabama State -6.5) or total (142.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama State has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Alcorn State has covered 17 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Alabama State (3-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (75%) than Alcorn State (12-8) does as the underdog (60%).

Against the spread, the Hornets have played better when playing at home, covering four times in eight home games, and eight times in 19 road games.

The Braves' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .550 (11-9-0).

Alabama State has beaten the spread eight times in 18 conference games.

Alcorn State is 12-6-0 against the spread in SWAC games this season.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama State has won in five of the nine contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Hornets have come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -300 or better on the moneyline.

Alcorn State has put together a 5-19 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20.8% of those games).

The Braves have a record of 4-13 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer (23.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama State has a 75% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama State averages 73.4 points per game (245th in college basketball) while allowing 77.3 per contest (272nd in college basketball). It has a -120 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Asjon Anderson leads Alabama State, scoring 14.5 points per game (349th in the country).

Alcorn State is being outscored by 14.3 points per game, with a -428 scoring differential overall. It puts up 66.9 points per game (346th in college basketball), and allows 81.2 per contest (343rd in college basketball).

Alcorn State's leading scorer, Tycen McDaniels, is 719th in college basketball, putting up 11.9 points per game.

The Hornets grab 32.9 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to the 32.8 of their opponents.

Jerquarius Stanback is 389th in college basketball action with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Hornets.

The Braves average 26.9 rebounds per game (355th in college basketball) while allowing 33.9 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 7.0 boards per game.

McDaniels' 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Braves and rank 326th in college basketball.

Alabama State ranks 325th in college basketball by averaging 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 180th in college basketball, allowing 95.3 points per 100 possessions.

The Braves' 86.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 355th in college basketball, and the 104.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 355th in college basketball.

