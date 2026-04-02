Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (60-16) are 9-point favorites against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (50-26) Thursday, April 2, 2026 at Paycom Center. The game tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 231.5 -370 +295

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (73.2%)

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 35-40-1 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have played 76 games, with 42 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 40 times this season.

Lakers games this season have gone over the total in 39 of 76 opportunities (51.3%).

Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread in home games (17-22-0) than it does in road games (18-18-1).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (48.7%) than road games (56.8%).

This year, Los Angeles is 22-15-1 at home against the spread (.579 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-18-0 ATS (.526).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.9%, 22 of 38) compared to on the road (44.7%, 17 of 38).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17 points, 1.7 assists and 8.9 boards.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 34.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.4 points, 9.7 boards and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 33.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He is also draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 4 triples per contest (first in NBA).

The Lakers are getting 20.7 points, 6 boards and 7 assists per game from LeBron James.

The Lakers receive 23.4 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Lakers are getting 12.4 points, 8.3 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

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