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MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 2

Will Cole Ragans strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can David Peterson surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

  • Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Reynaldo López (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

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