Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 2

Will Cole Ragans strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can David Peterson surpass 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Taj Bradley (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks

Reynaldo López (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants