Hornets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

Hornets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (42-34) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Charlotte Hornets (40-36) at Spectrum Center on Thursday, April 2, 2026. The game begins at 7 p.m. ET on FDSSE, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Hornets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -5.5 223.5 -220 +184

Hornets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (66.1%)

Hornets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Hornets have registered a 46-29-1 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 46-28-2 against the spread this year.

Hornets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times this season.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 34 of 76 set point totals (44.7%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (60.5%). It has covered 23 times in 38 games at home and 23 times in 38 games when playing on the road.

The Hornets have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 13 of 38 home matchups (34.2%). In away games, they have hit the over in 16 of 38 games (42.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.590, 23-15-1 record) than on the road (.622, 23-13-1).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have finished over less frequently at home (14 of 39, 35.9%) than on the road (20 of 37, 54.1%).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 19.6 points, 4.8 boards and 7.1 assists.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.4 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 8.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 62.8% from the field.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists for the Suns.

Per game, Collin Gillespie gets the Suns 13.1 points, 4.1 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Royce O'Neale gives the Suns 10 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 20.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

Per game, Mark Williams provides the Suns 11.6 points, 8.1 boards and 1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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