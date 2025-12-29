Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSSE and FDSOK

The Atlanta Hawks (15-18) will try to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-5) on Monday, December 29, 2025 at Paycom Center as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSOK. The point total is 236.5 in the matchup.

Thunder vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -16.5 236.5 -1351 +810

Thunder vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (77%)

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have played 33 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 17 times out of 33 chances.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on 19 of 33 set point totals (57.6%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-7-0) than it has in road tilts (7-8-0).

The Thunder have hit the over on the over/under in nine of 17 home games (52.9%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in eight of 15 matchups (53.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.312, 5-11-0 record) than away (.588, 10-7-0).

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (eight of 16), and 64.7% of the time on the road (11 of 17).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field and 39% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11.2 points, 3 assists and 10.4 rebounds.

Cason Wallace averages 7.8 points, 3 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 41.4% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.7 points, 10.4 boards and 8.4 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks are receiving 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.5 points, 6.5 boards and 5.7 assists. He is sinking 48.8% of his shots from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.3 points, 3.4 boards and 3.2 assists. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Hawks get 10.7 points per game from Zaccharie Risacher, plus 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.