Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Thursday, January 2, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and FDSSC

The Oklahoma City Thunder (27-5) are favored (-9.5) to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Paycom Center. The game airs on FDSOK and FDSSC. The point total in the matchup is set at 219.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 219 -429 +350

Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (76.5%)

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 21 times in 32 games with a set spread.

The Clippers have played 33 games, with 20 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 15 times out of 33 chances this season.

The Clippers have gone over the point total 36.4% of the time this season (12 of 33 games with a set point total).

At home, Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread (11-5-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-6-0).

The Thunder have exceeded the total more often at home, hitting the over in nine of 16 home matchups (56.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in six of 16 games (37.5%).

This year, Los Angeles is 11-6-0 at home against the spread (.647 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-7-0 ATS (.562).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over seven of 17 times at home (41.2%), and five of 16 away (31.2%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.3 points, 5.5 boards and 6 assists, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21 points, 5.9 boards and 5.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.7 points, 4.6 boards and 1.6 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 57.6% from the floor.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.9 points, 6.1 boards and 7.8 assists. He is also sinking 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Clippers are getting 15.1 points, 12.5 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the field and 45.1% from 3-point range (seventh in NBA), with an average of 3.7 triples (eighth in league).

Kris Dunn averages 7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Clippers are getting 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Derrick Jones Jr..

