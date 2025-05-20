Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-125) Panthers (+104) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.3%)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line

The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Panthers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +205.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Panthers game on May 20, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Panthers, Carolina is the favorite at -125, and Florida is +104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!