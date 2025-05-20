NHL
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Florida Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
- Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-125)
|Panthers (+104)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.3%)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line
- The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Panthers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +205.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Panthers game on May 20, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.
Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Panthers, Carolina is the favorite at -125, and Florida is +104 playing on the road.