FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Florida Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. Florida Panthers (47-31-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-125)Panthers (+104)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.3%)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Puck Line

  • The Panthers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Hurricanes. The Panthers are -260 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +205.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Panthers game on May 20, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Panthers, Carolina is the favorite at -125, and Florida is +104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup