Thunder vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 11

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Monday, November 11, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: NBA TV, FDSOK, and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (6-4) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-2) after winning three straight road games. The Thunder are favored by 7 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 11, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 219.5.

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -7 -110 -110 219.5 -110 -110 -310 +250

Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (66.4%)

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Thunder are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over five times this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 30% of the time (three out of 10 games with a set point total).

Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread at home (3-2-0) than it does on the road (4-1-0).

At home, the Thunder go over the over/under 60% of the time (three of five games). They've hit the over in 40% of away games (two of five contests).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 26.1 points, 5.8 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 26.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams averages 19.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.4 points, 8.7 boards and 2.0 assists.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 46.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 8.1 boards and 9.0 assists per game. He is also draining 36.1% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Clippers are getting 16.4 points, 12.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Per game, Norman Powell provides the Clippers 25.5 points, 3.4 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Clippers get 10.3 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Per game, Kris Dunn gives the Clippers 6.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

