Thunder vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Thunder vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: FDSOK and CHSN

The Oklahoma City Thunder (62-12) are heavy, 15-point favorites as they look to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (33-41) on Monday, March 31, 2025 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSOK and CHSN. The matchup has a point total of 239.

Thunder vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -15 239 -1205 +750

Thunder vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (83.7%)

Thunder vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Thunder are 48-24-2 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 74 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 39 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 39 of 74 set point totals (52.7%).

Oklahoma City has a better record against the spread in home games (26-11-1) than it does in road games (22-13-1).

When playing at home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 60.5% of the time (23 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 44.4% of away games (16 of 36 contests).

This year, Chicago is 18-18-1 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-15-2 ATS (.541).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 51.4% of the time at home (19 of 37), and 54.1% of the time on the road (20 of 37).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 32.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Williams averages 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.3 points, 10.9 boards and 3.9 assists.

Aaron Wiggins' numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 39% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic averages 18.6 points, 10 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 53% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Josh Giddey averages 14.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He is also draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Bulls get 20.4 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 41.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Bulls receive 8.1 points per game from Matas Buzelis, plus 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

