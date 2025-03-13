FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

THE PLAYERS Championship: How to Watch, Streaming Schedule, Featured Group Coverage

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

THE PLAYERS Championship: How to Watch, Streaming Schedule, Featured Group Coverage

THE PLAYERS Championship is the biggest PGA Tour event thus far in 2025, and it kicks off today, Thursday, March 13th.

Here's how to watch all the action for the event.

How to Watch and Stream THE PLAYERS Championship

Round 1

  • Date: Thursday, March 13th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • How to Watch
    • TV: Golf Channel
    • Stream: NBC Sports App

Round 2

  • Date: Friday, March 14th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • How to Watch
    • TV: Golf Channel
    • Stream: NBC Sports App

Round 3

  • Date: Saturday, March 15th
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • How to Watch
    • TV: NBC
    • Stream: Peacock & NBC Sports App

Round 4

  • Date: Sunday, March 16th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • How to Watch
    • TV: NBC
    • Stream: Peacock & NBC Sports App

THE PLAYERS Championship: PGA Tour Live Schedule

All PGA Tour Live coverage available on ESPN+.

Round 1

Round
Date
Feed
Time
1Thursday, March 13thMain Feed7:30 AM to 1:00 PM
1Thursday, March 13thFeatured Group1:00 PM to 7:00 PM
1Thursday, March 13thMarquee Group8:30 AM to 1:00 PM
1Thursday, March 13thFeatured Group1:00 PM to 7:00 PM
1Thursday, March 13thFeatured Groups8:15 AM to 1:00 PM
1Thursday, March 13thFeatured Hole1:00 PM to 7:00 PM
1Thursday, March 13thFeatured Holes8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Round 2

Round
Date
Feed
Time
2Friday, March 14thMain Feed7:30 AM to 1:00 PM
2Friday, March 14thFeatured Group1:00 PM to 7:00 PM
2Friday, March 14thMarquee Group8:30 AM to 1:00 PM
2Friday, March 14thFeatured Group1:00 PM to 7:00 PM
2Friday, March 14thFeatured Groups8:15 AM to 1:00 PM
2Friday, March 14thFeatured Hole1:00 PM to 7:00 PM
2Friday, March 14thFeatured Holes8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Round 3

Round
Date
Feed
Time
3Saturday, March 15thMain Feed8:00 AM to 2:00 PM
3Saturday, March 15thFeatured Group2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
3Saturday, March 15thMarquee Group9:00 AM to 2:00 PM
3Saturday, March 15thFeatured Group2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
3Saturday, March 15thFeatured Groups8:45 AM to 2:00 PM
3Saturday, March 15thFeatured Hole2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
3Saturday, March 15thFeatured Holes8:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Round 4

Round
Date
Feed
Time
4Sunday, March 16thMain Feed7:30 AM to 1:00 PM
4Sunday, March 16thFeatured Group1:00 PM to 6:00 PM
4Sunday, March 16thMarquee Group8:30 AM to 1:00 PM
4Sunday, March 16thFeatured Group1:00 PM to 6:00 PM
4Sunday, March 16thFeatured Groups8:15 AM to 1:00 PM
4Sunday, March 16thFeatured Hole1:00 PM to 6:00 PM
4Sunday, March 16thFeatured Holes8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

