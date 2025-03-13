THE PLAYERS Championship: How to Watch, Streaming Schedule, Featured Group Coverage

THE PLAYERS Championship is the biggest PGA Tour event thus far in 2025, and it kicks off today, Thursday, March 13th.

Here's how to watch all the action for the event.

How to Watch and Stream THE PLAYERS Championship

Round 1

Date: Thursday, March 13th

Thursday, March 13th Time: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. How to Watch TV: Golf Channel Stream: NBC Sports App



Round 2

Date: Friday, March 14th

Friday, March 14th Time: 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. How to Watch TV: Golf Channel Stream: NBC Sports App



Round 3

Date: Saturday, March 15th

Saturday, March 15th Time: 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. How to Watch TV: NBC Stream: Peacock & NBC Sports App



Round 4

Date: Sunday, March 16th

Sunday, March 16th Time: 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. How to Watch TV: NBC Stream: Peacock & NBC Sports App



THE PLAYERS Championship: PGA Tour Live Schedule

All PGA Tour Live coverage available on ESPN+.

Round 1

Round Date Feed Time 1 Thursday, March 13th Main Feed 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM 1 Thursday, March 13th Featured Group 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM 1 Thursday, March 13th Marquee Group 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM 1 Thursday, March 13th Featured Group 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM 1 Thursday, March 13th Featured Groups 8:15 AM to 1:00 PM 1 Thursday, March 13th Featured Hole 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM 1 Thursday, March 13th Featured Holes 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 2

Round Date Feed Time 2 Friday, March 14th Main Feed 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM 2 Friday, March 14th Featured Group 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM 2 Friday, March 14th Marquee Group 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM 2 Friday, March 14th Featured Group 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM 2 Friday, March 14th Featured Groups 8:15 AM to 1:00 PM 2 Friday, March 14th Featured Hole 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM 2 Friday, March 14th Featured Holes 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 3

Round Date Feed Time 3 Saturday, March 15th Main Feed 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 15th Featured Group 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 15th Marquee Group 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 15th Featured Group 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 15th Featured Groups 8:45 AM to 2:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 15th Featured Hole 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM 3 Saturday, March 15th Featured Holes 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM View Full Table ChevronDown

Round 4

Round Date Feed Time 4 Sunday, March 16th Main Feed 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM 4 Sunday, March 16th Featured Group 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM 4 Sunday, March 16th Marquee Group 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM 4 Sunday, March 16th Featured Group 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM 4 Sunday, March 16th Featured Groups 8:15 AM to 1:00 PM 4 Sunday, March 16th Featured Hole 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM 4 Sunday, March 16th Featured Holes 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM View Full Table ChevronDown

