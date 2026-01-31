NHL
Mammoth vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
NHL action on Saturday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Dallas Stars.
Mammoth vs Stars Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (28-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (31-14-9)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Stars Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|5.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (51.2%)
Mammoth vs Stars Puck Line
- The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Mammoth are +220 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -280.
Mammoth vs Stars Over/Under
- The Mammoth-Stars matchup on Jan. 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.
Mammoth vs Stars Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mammoth vs. Stars reveal Utah as the favorite (-110) and Dallas as the underdog (-110) on the road.