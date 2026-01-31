FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore Australian Open

    Explore FanDuel Promos

    Explore Email Sign-Up

    More

    Logo
    START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
    Player Image
    SportsBookLogo
    Chevrons Texture
    NHL

    Mammoth vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    Data Skrive
    Data Skrive

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Mammoth vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

    NHL action on Saturday includes the Utah Mammoth taking on the Dallas Stars.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

    Mammoth vs Stars Game Info

    • Utah Mammoth (28-22-4) vs. Dallas Stars (31-14-9)
    • Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
    • Time: 9 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Mammoth vs Stars Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Mammoth (-110)Stars (-110)5.5Mammoth (-1.5)

    Mammoth vs Stars Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Mammoth win (51.2%)

    Mammoth vs Stars Puck Line

    • The Mammoth are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Mammoth are +220 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -280.

    Mammoth vs Stars Over/Under

    • The Mammoth-Stars matchup on Jan. 31 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -134 and the under is +110.

    Mammoth vs Stars Moneyline

    • The moneyline numbers for Mammoth vs. Stars reveal Utah as the favorite (-110) and Dallas as the underdog (-110) on the road.

    Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Want more stories like this?

    Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

    Newsletter Signup
    Newsletter Signup