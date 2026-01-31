Arkansas vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 6-2 SEC) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) on January 31, 2026 at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (76.9%)

Arkansas vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has put together a 14-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky is 8-13-0 ATS this year.

Arkansas covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

At home, the Razorbacks sport a better record against the spread (9-3-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (2-3-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). On the road, they are 1-4-0 ATS (.200).

Against the spread, in conference action, Arkansas is 5-3-0 this year.

Kentucky has won twice against the spread in SEC action this year.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite 12 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Razorbacks have not lost in eight games this year when favored by -350 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has gone 1-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Wildcats have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +275 or longer.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 77.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas was 95th in the country in points scored (76.8 per game) and 156th in points allowed (71.4) last season.

On the boards, Arkansas was 156th in college basketball in rebounds (32.4 per game) last year. It was 257th in rebounds conceded (32.3 per game).

Arkansas was 124th in the nation in assists (14.2 per game) last year.

With 11.3 turnovers committed per game and 11.6 turnovers forced last year, Arkansas was 201st and 146th in the country, respectively.

Kentucky had a top-25 offense last year, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 84.4 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 315th with 77.2 points allowed per contest.

Kentucky ranked 63rd in the country with 34.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 239th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Kentucky piled up assists last season, ranking 17th-best in the country with 16.9 per game.

Kentucky averaged 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

