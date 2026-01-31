Oilers vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Minnesota Wild.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Wild Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (28-19-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-14-10)

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-137) Wild (+114) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (57.7%)

Oilers vs Wild Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -220.

Oilers vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Wild on Jan. 31, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Oilers vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Oilers, Minnesota is the underdog at +114, and Edmonton is -137 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!