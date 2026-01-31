NHL
Oilers vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31
NHL action on Saturday includes the Edmonton Oilers playing the Minnesota Wild.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Wild Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (28-19-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (31-14-10)
- Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-137)
|Wild (+114)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Wild Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Oilers win (57.7%)
Oilers vs Wild Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -220.
Oilers vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Wild on Jan. 31, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Oilers vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Wild-Oilers, Minnesota is the underdog at +114, and Edmonton is -137 playing at home.