Vanderbilt vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

SEC play features the No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores (18-3, 5-3 SEC) at home against the Ole Miss Rebels (11-9, 3-4 SEC) on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (90.4%)

Vanderbilt is a 12.5-point favorite over Ole Miss on Saturday and the total has been set at 150.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights before you decide to wager on the game.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered 12 times in 21 games with a spread this season.

Ole Miss has compiled a 7-13-0 record against the spread this year.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Vanderbilt covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (37.5%).

The Commodores have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 11 games when playing at home, and they've covered four times in seven games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Rebels have a lower winning percentage at home (.300, 3-7-0 record) than on the road (.800, 4-1-0).

Vanderbilt's record against the spread in conference action is 4-4-0.

Ole Miss has four wins against the spread in seven SEC games this year.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (93.3%) in those contests.

The Commodores have been a -1099 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Ole Miss has won two of the nine games it was the moneyline underdog this season (22.2%).

The Rebels have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +680 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Vanderbilt has a 91.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

At 78.9 points scored per game and 74.3 points conceded last year, Vanderbilt was 55th in college basketball offensively and 249th defensively.

Vanderbilt collected 31.2 rebounds per game and conceded 31.9 boards last year, ranking 221st and 226th, respectively, in the nation.

With 13.8 assists per game last year, Vanderbilt was 158th in the country.

Last year, Vanderbilt was 40th in the nation in turnovers committed (9.6 per game) and 40th in turnovers forced (13.4).

On offense, Ole Miss averaged 77.2 points per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 71.7 points per contest at the other end of the court (171st-ranked).

With 29.8 boards per game, Ole Miss was 307th in the nation. It allowed 33.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 300th in college basketball.

Last season Ole Miss ranked 135th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.1 per game.

Ole Miss was top-25 last season in turnovers, sixth-best in college basketball with 8.6 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

