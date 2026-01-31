UConn vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The UConn Huskies (20-1, 10-0 Big East) will visit the Creighton Bluejays (12-9, 6-4 Big East) after winning six straight road games.

UConn vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

UConn vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: UConn win (73.9%)

UConn vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn is 6-15-0 ATS this season.

Creighton is 8-13-0 ATS this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Creighton is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 4-13 ATS record UConn racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

The Huskies own a worse record against the spread at home (2-10-0) than they do in away games (3-3-0).

The Bluejays' winning percentage against the spread at home is .364 (4-7-0). Away, it is .429 (3-4-0).

UConn's record against the spread in conference action is 3-7-0.

Creighton has covered the spread four times in 10 Big East games.

UConn vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those games.

The Huskies have yet to lose in 10 games when named as moneyline favorite of -345 or better.

Creighton has won two of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Bluejays have played as a moneyline underdog of +270 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 77.5% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

UConn averages 78.7 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (ninth in college basketball). It has a +303 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Solomon Ball is 311th in the country with a team-leading 14.8 points per game.

Creighton has a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. It is putting up 78.2 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and is allowing 74.9 per contest to rank 216th in college basketball.

Josh Dix leads Creighton, putting up 12.3 points per game (660th in college basketball).

The Huskies rank 109th in the nation at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 28.9 their opponents average.

Tarris Reed Jr. is 82nd in college basketball play with 7.9 rebounds per game to lead the Huskies.

The Bluejays are 171st in college basketball at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 their opponents average.

Jasen Green averages 5.1 rebounds per game (545th in college basketball) to lead the Bluejays.

UConn records 102.5 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball), while allowing 83.7 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Bluejays rank 118th in college basketball with 100.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 246th defensively with 96.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

