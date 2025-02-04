TGL Best Bets and Predictions: Week 5 (Boston Common vs. Los Angeles)

The TGL's inaugural season is underway.

This week's matchup features Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf (0-0-1) versus Collin Morikawa's Los Angeles Golf Club (1-0-0).

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

For the full rundown on the new league, read up on our TGL primer here at FanDuel Research.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. on Tuesday, February 4th.

Boston Common vs. Los Angeles Match Info

Via the TGL championship odds, Los Angeles (+300) is the favorite to win the inaugural championship.

Boston (+400) is third.

TGL Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Los Angeles GC +300 Atlanta Drive GC +310 Boston Common Golf +400 The Bay GC +430 Jupiter Links GC +600 New York GC +700

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

Boston Common

Rory McIlroy (3)

Keegan Bradley (11)

Adam Scott (21)

Hideki Matsuyama (5) is not listed as a starter.

Los Angeles

Collin Morikawa (4)

Tommy Fleetwood (10)

Justin Rose (55)

Sahith Theegala (15) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: Boston Common vs. Los Angeles

TGL To Win Los Angeles GC -120 Boston Common Golf -110

For the most current TGL betting odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook.

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: Boston Common vs. Los Angeles

We've seen one match each from Boston Common and Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL.

Los Angeles beat Jupiter Links, 12-1, back on Tuesday, January 14th. But this past week, Boston actually lost to Jupiter Links 4-3.

Each side here is running with the same starting trio as they had in their first TGL match.

Last week's upset win by Jupiter Links over Boston was the first time this season (through four matchups to this point) that the weaker team by average true strokes gained over each golfer's last 50 rounds -- according to datagolf -- won.

Hot putting from Tom Kim and some awful ball-striking from Boston played a big part in the loss.

That is very much a possibility in the TGL, but I still don't feel like the triples format, the Hammer, the timeouts, and the accoutrements have really upped the volatility too much.

Going back to that Jupiter Links over Boston upset, Jupiter Links hit every fairway (Boston hit 70%), and Jupiter Links scrambled better (71% to 40%).

Yes, that means the better greens in regulation numbers belonged to (67% to 53%), but Jupiter Links putted better from within 10 feet.

So, I still think there's merit to siding with the better overall team.

In this case, it's Boston again by a solid margin (+1.48 average true strokes gained per round to +1.13).

Boston has an edge with distance and even putting, as well.

