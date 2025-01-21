TGL Best Bets and Predictions: Week 3 (New York vs. Atlanta)

The TGL's inaugural season is underway, and we're onto the third week of action.

This week's matchup features New York Golf Club versus Atlanta Drive Golf Club.

What Is the TGL?

Let's start there: What is the TGL?

The TGL -- Tomorrow's Golf League -- is an indoor, tech-infused golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

How to Watch the TGL

The TGL will air on ESPN and ESPN and ESPN+.

This week's match starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.

New York vs. Atlanta Match Info

According to the TGL championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, both New York (+500) and Atlanta (+450) are in the bottom-half of the the six-team league.

TGL Starting Lineups

While the TGL rosters feature four golfers per team, the matches are three-on-three.

For this week's match, here are the starting TGL rosters.

Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) in parentheses.

New York

Cameron Young (40)

Matt Fitzpatrick (47)

Rickie Fowler (78)

Xander Schauffele (2) is not listed as a starter.

Atlanta

Patrick Cantlay (10)

Justin Thomas (14)

Billy Horschel (18)

Lucas Glover (55) is not listed as a starter.

TGL Betting Odds: New York vs. Atlanta

Winning Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Atlanta Drive GC -138 New York GC +110

TGL Best Bets and Prediction: New York vs. Atlanta

So far this year, we've seen an underdog win (The Bay in Week 1) and a big favorite win (Los Angeles in Week 2).

So, does that mean anything can happen in the TGL? Well, maybe. But that's not really what happened.

In both of these victories so far, the better team based on the data leading into the matchup came out the victor.

Based on the average true strokes gained over their last 50 rounds, via datagolf, for each side's starters, there's a clear favorite here based on the data: Atlanta. The gap is quite massive (+1.30 versus +0.53).

Also of note, Atlanta has a huge tee-to-green advantage (+1.26 to +0.09), though New York fields the better putting team (+0.44 to +0.04).

But six of the 15 holes slated to be played this week are at least 550 yards, and Atlanta holds a distance advantage, one that would be even more massive without Cameron Young's big-hitting stats factored in for New York.

We haven't seen quite enough variance from the Hammer or the setup to suggest that New York -- without Schauffele -- has what it takes to outlast Atlanta's strong squad.

The 15-hole format and equal reliance on every player on the squad has led to the better team winning thus far.

For that reason, I'm siding with an Atlanta win as my prediction for Week 3.

