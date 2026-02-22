Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-21) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (43-14) on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at Paycom Center as only 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 224.5 -138 +118

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (73.3%)

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread in a game 25 times this season (25-32-0).

Against the spread, the Thunder are 28-28-1 this season.

Cavaliers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times this season.

Thunder games this season have gone over the total in 31 of 57 opportunities (54.4%).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed worse when playing at home, covering 12 times in 30 home games, and 13 times in 27 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Cavaliers hit the over less consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 12 times in 30 opportunities this season (40%). In road games, they have hit the over 15 times in 27 opportunities (55.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 14-16-0 record) than away (.519, 14-12-1).

Thunder games have finished above the over/under less often at home (14 times out of 30) than on the road (17 of 27) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 4.4 boards and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made treys (second in league).

James Harden's numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 4.8 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Evan Mobley is averaging 17.7 points, 8.8 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (third in league).

Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.9 points, 2 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.6 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 55.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. He is making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Thunder get 10.6 points per game from Isaiah Hartenstein, plus 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Per game, Isaiah Joe gets the Thunder 10.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Wiggins averages 10.5 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

