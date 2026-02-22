Hawks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (15-40) are 8.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (27-31) on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Hawks vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -8.5 230.5 -360 +290

Hawks vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (72.4%)

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 27 times over 58 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Nets are 25-27-3 this season.

Games involving the Hawks have hit the over 29 times out of 55 chances this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 25 of 55 set point totals (45.5%).

In home games, Atlanta has a worse record against the spread (9-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-14-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 11 of 26 home matchups (42.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 32 games (56.2%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread at home (13-13-1) than away (12-14-2) this year.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.9%, 14 of 27) than on the road (39.3%, 11 of 28).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.3 points, 10.7 boards and 8.2 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 boards.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.5 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

CJ McCollum averages 18.9 points, 3.3 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples (third in league).

The Nets receive 12.5 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.3 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Nets are receiving 8.5 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Day'Ron Sharpe.

Noah Clowney averages 12.8 points, 4.2 boards and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Egor Demin's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is sinking 39.9% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

