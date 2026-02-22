Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

The Charlotte Hornets (26-31) visit the Washington Wizards (16-39) after winning six straight road games. The Hornets are double-digit favorites by 11 points in the contest, which tips at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 22, 2026. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -11 229.5 -521 +400

Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (73.4%)

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 34 times in 57 games with a set spread.

In the Wizards' 55 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 22 times out of 55 chances.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 28 times in 55 opportunities (50.9%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 28 games at home, and it has covered 18 times in 29 games on the road.

The Hornets have hit the over on the over/under in nine of 28 home games (32.1%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in 13 of 29 matchups (44.8%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .483 (14-15-0). On the road, it is .385 (10-16-0).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over less frequently at home (14 of 29, 48.3%) than on the road (14 of 26, 53.8%).

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.1 points, 5.5 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball averages 19.1 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists.

Brandon Miller is averaging 20.5 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 8.4 points, 0.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Coby White averages 18.6 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George averages 14.9 points for the Wizards, plus 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

The Wizards get 10.1 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.6 boards and 4.6 assists.

The Wizards get 7.6 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.8 boards and 1.1 assists.

Per game, Tre Johnson gives the Wizards 12.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards are getting 9.9 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

